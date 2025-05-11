Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea manager say after damaging defeat at Newcastle?

Enzo Maresca looked solemn on the sidelines as his Chelsea side lost 2-0 at Newcastle on Sunday as their UEFA Champions League hopes took a big hit.

Chelsea conceded early and late and had Nicolas Jackson sent off in the first half, as Enzo Maresca’s side battled well with 10 players for over an hour but eventually succumbed to Newcastle’s clinical finishing.

With two games to go Chelsea are right in the thick of a huge scrap for Champions League qualification.

Enzo Maresca reaction

Spirited second half but always up against it with 10 players on the pitch: “Difficult. It’s already difficult 11-v-11 in this stadium, against this team. Playing one hour with 10 players has not been easy. I think the second half the team showed spirit, togetherness. I think it is from there we need to keep the same feeling, same energy for Friday’s game.”

Thoughts on Nicolas Jackson’s red card: “The only thing I can say is that sometimes it’s too easy to take some decision in some stadiums. If the referee decides for red it’s a red.”

With so many big games late in the season, frustrating for you that Jackson gave the referee a decision to make: “Some times in this stadium you have the feeling that some decisions are from the noise. Again, if the referee decides it’s a red card, it’s a red card.”

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson sees red for an elbow on Sven Botman. 🟥



📺 USA Network | #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/DzbNq9eJrG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 11, 2025

How difficult does that red card make it for Chelsea now Jackson is out for the rest of the season: “We have a good run but my message was always the same to the players. The game is gone and finished. Think about the next one. Now today’s game is finished we need to be focused on Friday’s game. That is the next one.”

Will it go down to the last day of the season for the Champions League spots: “Could be.”

Do you have to put this defeat behind you and move forward: “Absolutely. Yes. It’s the same message in the last four or five games we won in a row. My message was exactly the same. Congratulations we won but we need to think about the next one. We didn’t win today. We are upset in one side. On the other side proud of the team because the effort has been top. We need to keep the same energy and same feeling and go on Friday again.”

Marc Cucurella reaction

On if Chelsea should have got something: “We are really disappointed. We know it was an important game and we lose. We are a bit upset. I think at this point the most important thing is it depends on us to achieve our objective. We need to be proud of the second half. I think we played with 10 men we played good. Still in the game. Created chances. And then at this point it is that we need to forget this game and work hard because on Friday we have another important game.”

On half time message: “We need to believe in us. We need to show character. Everything we have been working and building towards these months we need to show now. Now is the moment. I think we need to forget this game. We take the positives. Proud of the effort the team is doing, playing with 10, and I think if we play like we did in the second half in these last two games we have chances to win both.”

On Nicolas Jackson’s reaction to his red card: “He didn’t say anything. I think he’s a bit upset. He wants to help the team but these things happen. Maybe with 11 players all the game maybe we can do the comeback. Things can happen. Now we can’t do anything and we need to learn about this. All of the players are important. Now we lose Nico for the next games. It’s a big mistake but the good thing is we have other players ready. All of us, we need to be important. Now is the moment to forget this game and think about the next one.”

On the top five and Champions League hopes: “At the moment every week things can change. The good thing is it depends on us. We have two more games left. If we win the two I think we finally arrive to our objective. This is the most important thing.”