How to watch League Cup Final live: Liverpool vs Newcastle stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool look to improve their record 10 League Cup triumphs when they meet trophy-starved Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds are the holders and have won two of the last three League Cups, and would love to give Arne Slot the first piece of what would be a probable double in his first year in charge of the legendary club.

Newcastle, meanwhile, lost the 2023 final to Manchester United and have never won this trophy, having lost to Manchester City in the 1976 final — their only other appearance.

Eddie Howe would be thrilled to end Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy (not counting Championship division honors), but the Magpies are facing some serious challenges without Sven Botman and Lewis Hall at the back and Anthony Gordon suspended after his petulant red card against Brighton in the FA Cup.

Liverpool also have a physical and emotional challenge ahead of themselves following their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain, which came after 120 minutes and penalties of an engrossing and exhausting second leg Tuesday at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Venue: Wembley Stadium — London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount Plus

Liverpool vs Newcastle recent history

December 4 — Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool

February 26 — Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

Newcastle are one of seven domestic rivals to take a point or more off Liverpool in the Premier League this season (Arsenal, Fulham, Manchester United, Everton, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest x2).

The fun ends there, as Newcastle have not defeated Liverpool over 90 minutes since December 6, 2015, with 12 losses in that long winless run. Ironically, Liverpool got a win out of that loss, buying winning goal scorer Georginio Wijnaldum after that season.

How Liverpool got to the League Cup Final

Third round: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

Fourth round: Brighton 2-3 Liverpool

Quarterfinal: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Semifinal: Spurs 1-0 Liverpool | Liverpool 4-0 Spurs

How Newcastle got to the League Cup Final

Second round: Nottingham Forest 1-1 (3-4 pens) Newcastle United

Third round: Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Fourth round: Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea

Quarterfinal: Newcastle United 3-1 Brentford

Semifinal: Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle | Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal

League Cup final odds

Liverpool (-150) vs Newcastle (+400) | Draw (+320)

Liverpool team news, focus

The Reds look set to be forced into a big challenge at right back, as Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined backups Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez on the injury list. Jarell Quansah would be favored to pick up the start, but the Reds are also waiting on an injury to center back Ibrahima Konate. Kostas Tsimikas could swap sides of the field but either way the Reds are in a tough place over 90 (or more) minutes at the back.

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (fitness), Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot)

Newcastle team news, focus

Newcastle, like Liverpool, face issues at the back and will could deploy Kieran Trippier or Valentino Livramento on the opposite side of their preferred right back position, while Matt Targett is also an option. Dan Burn would normally be the look there, but he’s required next to Fabian Schar at center back as the Magpies remain without center backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. Newcastle have electric center forward Alexander Isak healthy and the Reds will still have to deal with Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy in the absence of the suspended Gordon.

OUT: Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Anthony Gordon (suspension), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee)

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction

We hate to over-simplify but we’re going to do it in the form of one simple question: Would you bet on Mohamed Salah to go a fifth-straight game without a goal from the run of play? Salah was blanked twice against PSG and had an assist but no goal against Newcastle over the last month, scoring twice from the penalty spot against Southampton. That ends Sunday and prolongs Newcastle’s trophy wait. However, if Newcastle can get this affair to extra time, look out as Liverpool would be on 240 minutes over six days. Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle.