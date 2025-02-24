How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool’s Premier League title march runs into another top-four challenger when Newcastle United visit Anfield on Wednesday.

Arne Slot’s men are back in song, nearing a crescendo after beating Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad last time out, and now they meet a Magpies team who can score with the best of them.

WATCH – Liverpool vs Newcastle

Given their Wednesday visitors’ recent outings and the two sides’ 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park in December, look out.

Newcastle scored four times in 12 minutes to build a huge lead before holding on to beat Nottingham Forest in Week 26, pulling within three points of third place. The Magpies only trail fourth-place Man City on goal differential.

This match can also serve as a preview for next month’s League Cup, when the Magpies will try to win a first domestic trophy this side of Apollo 13.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE), Conor Bradley (thigh)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Joelinton (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (knee)

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction

Well, it’d be silly to predict anything but goals, wouldn’t it? Salah has been phenomenal for Liverpool while Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have been tremendous threats for Newcastle. The two games in a short time frame usually open up proceedings to boot. Is another 3-3 possible? Very. Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle United.