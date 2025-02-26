Arne Slot touchline ban — Liverpool boss set to miss Newcastle, Southampton tests

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has learned his punishment for a red card in the Merseyside derby, and it begins Wednesday at Anfield.

Slot was one of four people sent off at the end of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton, almost certainly guaranteeing a touchline ban of some length.

We didn’t get Slot’s immediate reaction in the wake of the incident, as red-carded managers aren’t allowed to speak to the media after the game.

He’s since been borderline apologetic for his actions, which will see him miss a pair of games: at home to Newcastle on Wednesday and home to Southampton on March 8.

Premier League statement on Arne Slot touchline ban

“Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been handed a two-match touchline ban by The Football Association following his red card against Everton.

“Slot was sent off after the final whistle at the conclusion of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Wednesday 12 February.

“He subsequently accepted an FA charge.

Slot will not be in Liverpool’s dugout for tonight’s Premier League home match with Newcastle United, or for the visit of Southampton on 8 March.

“The head coach will be able to resume his place in the dugout on Wednesday 2 April when Liverpool host Everton at Anfield.

“He will continue to carry out media duties despite his ban.”