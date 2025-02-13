Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss doesn’t speak after red card in derby loss; Van Dijk criticizes refs

The good news for Liverpool: Arne Slot’s side is still top of the Premier League table, now seven points clear of Arsenal and finally level on games played (24).

And, the bad: The Reds were mere seconds away from crashing Everton’s party, on the night of the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park, but they couldn’t finish the job and the blue half of the city gets the last laugh.

EVERTON 2-2 LIVERPOOL - Highlights, recap & analysis

The Toffees took the lead through Beto in the 11th minute, but Alexis Mac Allister had Liverpool level again just five minutes later. Everton had a few scoring chances that you couldn’t help but feel would be decisive when all was said and done, and it so nearly was. Mohamed Salah was in the right place (the back post) at the right time (73rd minute) to seemingly win the game as it remained 2-1 seven minutes into stoppage time, at which point James Tarkowski smashed the volley of his life for one final dramatic turn of events.

Slot was sent off alongside players Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure following a skirmish that broke out on the field right at the final whistle.

Anyway, welcome back to the rivalry, Everton. It’s so nice to have you here.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after draw with Everton?

Whatever he said will be kept inside the team room, as Slot did not meet with the media following his sending off.

Virgil van Dijk reaction to the Merseyside derby

“It was intense. It’s always going to be intense, a lot of battles. It’s very disappointing to lose it [the win] in the last second of the game, but listen, it is what it is. It’s not easy to accept it, especially the manner, but we take it and we go on.”

“I think the referee had a big part in the game today, in terms of certain challenges were given a foul, and similar [challenges] weren’t, but in the end it’s just disappointing to concede — a very good strike, actually — but very disappointing.”

Van Dijk on the Premier League title race

“We put ourselves in a very good position — that’s down to hard work, quality, consistency. I encourage everyone to just look at ourselves, try to win every game and don’t look at what others do. Just focus on us, try to be the best version of ourselves.

“We all know we have so many difficult games coming up. We need everyone at their best.”