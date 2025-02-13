How long will Liverpool boss Arne Slot be banned for red card vs Everton?

Arne Slot was one of four individuals sent off immediately following his side’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Wednesday, meaning the Liverpool boss will be banned from the touchline for a yet-to-be-determined period of time.

A fantastic game of football — the final Merseyside derby ever to be played at Goodison Park — boiled over after the final whistle, with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure joining Slot, along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, on Michael Oliver’s naughty list. Slot was sent off after shaking hands with Oliver following the full-time whistle, presumably for his criticism of the referee’s decisions. As such, Slot wasn’s allowed to talk to the media after the game.

How long will Arne Slot will be banned, and who decides?

We know that Slot will be banned at least one game as he was shown a straight red card but the final decision lies with the FA, who have up to three days to “review Oliver’s report before making a decision whether to take further action,” per the BBC’s request for comment.

What did Arne Slot say after draw with Everton?

Whatever he said will be kept inside the team room, as Slot was not allowed to meet with the media following his sending off.

