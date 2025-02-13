 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How long will Liverpool boss Arne Slot be banned for red card vs Everton?

  
Published February 13, 2025 03:37 PM

Arne Slot was one of four individuals sent off immediately following his side’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Wednesday, meaning the Liverpool boss will be banned from the touchline for a yet-to-be-determined period of time.

MORE - Slot’s reaction — Liverpool boss doesn’t speak after red card; Van Dijk criticizes refs

A fantastic game of football — the final Merseyside derby ever to be played at Goodison Park — boiled over after the final whistle, with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure joining Slot, along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff, on Michael Oliver’s naughty list. Slot was sent off after shaking hands with Oliver following the full-time whistle, presumably for his criticism of the referee’s decisions. As such, Slot wasn’s allowed to talk to the media after the game.

How long will Arne Slot will be banned, and who decides?

We know that Slot will be banned at least one game as he was shown a straight red card but the final decision lies with the FA, who have up to three days to “review Oliver’s report before making a decision whether to take further action,” per the BBC’s request for comment.

What did Arne Slot say after draw with Everton?

Whatever he said will be kept inside the team room, as Slot was not allowed to meet with the media following his sending off.

Who does Liverpool play next?

  • Liverpool vs Wolves — Sunday, 9 am ET
  • Aston Villa vs Liverpool — Wednesday — 2:30 pm ET
  • Manchester City vs Liverpool — Sunday, Feb. 23, 11:30 am ET