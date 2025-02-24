Here’s why Liverpool will win the Premier League title

MANCHESTER — Liverpool knew how big their first win at Manchester City in the Premier League in almost 10 years was. They hesitated to say it but they knew. Everyone knows.

Arne Slot and his players celebrated with the Liverpool fans in the Manchester rain like a team who knew they are almost there in the title race. 11 points clear with 11 games to go.

Navigating their toughest remaining hurdle away from home, on paper, was a huge relief and they did it with precision and poise to underline their development and growing levels of control under Slot.

Belief is growing on and off the pitch at Liverpool

Asked about the Liverpool fans signing ‘We’re going to win the league!’ louder than they have done over the last five years since they last won the Premier League title, captain Virgil van Dijk urged calm.

“Wrap this up!” Van Dijk laughed when asked about the fans’ confident chant giving them belief they can wrap up the title. “A couple of days ago there was noise also about other things and could go the other way. Obviously the result yesterday [Arsenal losing 1-0 to West Ham] and the result of us today gives them the belief. It is down to us to keep focusing on the game ahead of us. That is what we do. That is what I told the boys as well.”

Of course, Van Dijk is right to stay focused but this weekend was huge and surely sealed the title. After dropping points away at Everton and Aston Villa in recent games, they had to win at City to make the most of Arsenal’s unlikely defeat.

Van Dijk was also asked how his manager reacted to a big, potentially pivotal, win like the one they got at Man City.

“Similar mindset to what I just said. Obviously it’s big. You can’t deny it,” Van Dijk admitted. “Playing against the reigning champions and the way we played, the way we defended as a team. It’s all positive. It is all looking good. But in terms of the Premier League, you see how difficult it is to compete every three days. Wednesday will be another big test, big game that we have to be at our best.”

Liverpool had a 'complete performance' v. Man City

Home fans key during run-in

Van Dijk urged the Liverpool fans to be ‘in great shape’ for their game at Anfield against a dangerous Newcastle side on Wednesday. Seven of their remaining 11 Premier League games are at home, which is a huge bonus and another reason why they have more than one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Speaking after their most recent home game, a nervous 2-1 win against Wolves, Van Dijk conceded that nerves will get the better of fans in the run-in. But he’s now asked the Liverpool supporters to stay calm and sing louder than ever.

“I mentioned it after that game that it’s pretty normal, human that it could be some anxious feelings kicking in. And that could still be the case,” Van Dijk explained. “But it only helps us and them as well to make it feel horrible for the opponent. Like most of the time we have been doing. Obviously the way we play helps with that. Seven Premier League home games. Let’s make sure the seven are going to be amazing and loud as possible. I don’t think I have to speak about that because normally it is the case. Let’s go. Enjoy. And see what happens after.”

Mac Allister on Arsenal — ‘We want them to lose!’

Of course, Liverpool will always have one eye on Arsenal, who could cut the gap to eight points if they win their game in-hand and still have to visit Anfield in May.

Alexis Mac Allister, who was sporting a bruised cheek and eye, admitted he watches Arsenal’s games and is hoping they lose. Just like they did, unexpectedly, at home against West Ham on Saturday.

“You watch the games. I did. I watched the last 30 minutes. You want them to lose,” Mac Allister smiled. “That is really normal because it makes our life easier. We have many, many games ahead and it’s going to be really difficult. We know they are a really good team that are going to push us.”

Mac Allister: Liverpool 'have a long way to go'

It would take an almighty, catastrophic collapse for Liverpool to not win the title now. And that would have to coincide with an injury-hit Arsenal basically winning all of their remaining 12 games. It isn’t going to happen and this was the weekend Liverpool won the title.

After capitalizing on Arsenal’s slip-up by winning at Man City, did Liverpool make a big statement that can help them see things out in the rollercoaster of the run-in?

“It’s not about all of that. It’s all about what you do yourself,” Van Dijk told Pro Soccer Talk. “We had two difficult away games in terms of Villa and Everton. We got two points out of it. We wanted to have more. Could have had more. But also against Villa we could have had none. It was all about just focusing on the next one. That’s what I keep mentioning, that’s what I keep saying and that’s the only way for us to hopefully get success. Nothing else. Don’t look at others. I’ve mentioned it many times before.”

Total team can beat you in different ways

And this focused Liverpool side has shown this season they can beat you in so many different ways. That is why they are where they are.

Slot and Mac Allister mentioned that Liverpool had to concede their usual control to win at City, with the Reds recording their lowest-ever possession percentage in a Premier League win, as they played without a recognized central striker.

“Today we were really committed to what we wanted. Maybe we didn’t play as we want, keep the possession as we want, but we had to defend and did it very well,” Mac Allister admitted.

Van Dijk had a different outlook.

“We didn’t play maybe with a designated striker but we still played the way we wanted to play,” Van Dijk said. “And I think we showed different ways of football and the best way possible in terms of attacking, defending at times, set pieces. That is what we need. We need everyone in their best shape so we have to keep going.”

The reason Liverpool are top of the league and strolling towards the title is because they play so many ways. They can be direct and press high. They can control the tempo and keep the ball. And they’ve now shown they can sit in deep and hit teams on the counter and make set-pieces work.

Liverpool are a complete team. That is why they will win the Premier League.

“There’s still a long way. We are 11 points clear but they [Arsenal] have one game less. It’s still the same. It’s still a long way to go and really difficult games ahead,” Mac Allister said.

Calm. Confident. Focused.

Liverpool are saying and doing all the right things to wrap this title up. Let’s be honest, it’s already theirs.