How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City vs Liverpool is always a monster clash and this meeting on Sunday is no different. Buckle up.

Pep Guardiola’s City were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in the knockout phase round on Wednesday by Real Madrid, as Kylian Mbappe tore them to shreds in the Santiago Bernabeu. Guardiola lost Erling Haaland to injury for that game and Kevin de Bruyne is also struggling with fitness as City’s injury-hit and tumultuous season took another turn for the worst. In the Premier League they’ve been in great form, winning three of their last four, and there’s a chance they’ll move up to third place with a win against old foes Liverpool.

Liverpool dropped two more points in the title race in a 2-2 midweek draw at Aston Villa and cracks are starting to show consistently for Arne Slot’s side. They could’ve easily lost the game late on too and Slot admitted he was ‘not happy’ with the draw as Arsenal could cut the gap to Liverpool to five points before this game and if the Reds lose they will have played a game more than the Gunners. Mohamed Salah continues to work his magic but all of a sudden we could have a very tight title race.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Saturday (February 23)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

City’s defensive issues continue as John Stones was forced off early against Real Madrid, while Erling Haaland’s knee issue is a big concern. Pep Guardiola believes Haaland’s issue isn’t major, but he didn’t play against Real in midweek and is a huge doubt for this game. That means Marmoush will likely start up top with Foden and others buzzing around underneath him. Kevin de Bruyne’s fitness remains a concern too, as he also didn’t feature away at Real. Gvardiol against Salah will be a heck of a battle down that flank.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (groin), Oscar Bobb (fitness), Erling Haaland (knee), John Stones (hip)

Liverpool team news, focus

Arne Slot has very few injury issues but he does have a bit of an issue in attack trying to figure out who to start. Salah is guaranteed but after that it’s a bit of a guessing game at the moment. Gakpo has been missing through injury, while Jota, Diaz and Nunez are all struggling for a bit of confidence. The rest of Liverpool’s side picks itself but defensively they are looking vulnerable on the counter and have coughed up two goals in each of their last two away games.

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Cody Gakpo (knock)

Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like it will be a very tight, tense game and neither team will be able to have the control they usually enjoy. After midweek games for both expect the tempo to be a bit lower and even with their injuries, that may suit City slightly better. Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool.