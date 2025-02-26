Arne Slot was serving the first match of a two-game touchline ban during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday, so views of his reactions to the game were often shielded from the cameras.

But it’s difficult to believe he would’ve been frustrated by another fantastic performance from his Reds, who got goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister — the latter off Mohamed Salah’s PL-best 16th assist of the season.

Liverpool are now 13 points clear of second-place Arsenal with 10 matches left to play. The Gunners have a match-in-hand but were again shut out on Wednesday and look more likely to drift out of second than come close to Liverpool.

Arne Slot reaction — How did Liverpool boss react to latest win, strengthened title hopes?

How did he like watching the game from the seats? “There were things to improve. We were sometmes, I don’t think it’s concentration but maybe cause it’s our fifth game in 15 days, but they were great after so many games. Not only a very good team performance, but a very good squad performance.”

On Dominik Szoboszlai: “He’s been very, very important for us the whole season. Today, again, people talk about his goal which they should but what helped the team even more is the amount of times he wins the ball for us, he runs through two players. That probably is more than scoring a goal.”

On what he likes from his team in this busy stretch: “Many things I’ve liked. After Everton, after Villa, even the Wolves, people started to doubt us. We reacted so well against City and people were very positive. For all the mental challenges we had, we just kept calm and did the things they have to do and that is making it is as hard as possible for the other team to play against us. Most of the time, our quality then makes a difference.”

On this match as a League Cup preview: “I saw a different Newcastle tonight than I saw when we played them there a couple months ago. Isak wasn’t there. Joelinton wasn’t there. I think we can expect something different in a few weeks, but also we will be rested more than today in our fifth game in 15 days.”

On this win vs beating City: “I saw tremendous work rate from the ones who started and the ones who came in. The City game was an exception to the games we mostly win. This was more like the ones we’ve won many games. Did they win against Tottenham? I’m not surprised at all. In every other game we have more possession than the other ones.”