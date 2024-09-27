How to watch Ipswich vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Aston Villa will try to make it four straight victories in the Premier League on Sunday, when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face newly promoted Ipswich Town — still in search of their first top-flight victory since 2002.

Unai Emery’s side has picked up right where they left off last season, when they finished 4th and qualified for the UEFA Champions League — where they already have a 3-0 victory under their belt. Only Arsenal have taken points off of Aston Villa so far this season, but they’re doing it the hard way of late, with comeback victories in each of their last two PL games — 3-2 against Everton and 3-1 against Wolves. Emery points to the fact that any win in the PL is a good win. “We want to win matches easier than we did,” he said last weekend. “We are showing how difficult it is to win in the Premier League”

While the results have been unkind to the Tractor Boys thus far, their performances have been good and Kieran McKenna’s side has a brilliant fighting spirit about them. Ipswich were within seconds of losing to fellow new boys Southampton last weekend, but Sam Morsy bagged a 95th-minute equalizer to pick up a point for a third game running. Prior to that, Ipswich held free-flowing Brighton to a scoreless draw as well as Fulham in a 1-1 affair. They do need to score more goals, though, as the next time they score multiple goals in a goal will also be the first time.

How to watch Ipswich vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday (September 29)

Venue: Kenilworth Road

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Ipswich focus, team news

OUT: Janoi Donacien (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Clarke (calf), Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Kalvin PHillips (thigh)

Aston Villa, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (undisclosed), John McGinn (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (thigh)

Ipswich vs Aston Villa prediction

The fixtures are beginning to pile up for Villa, but they have far more depth this season than last and there appears to be little drop-off when called upon. It will be a grind, but they’ll get there in the end. Ipswich 1-2 Aston Villa.