How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool look to push through midweek Champions League wear and tear and extend its stay atop the Premier League table with a visit from sixth-place side and fellow UCL competitor Aston Villa on Saturday (Watch live at 3pm ET, streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

The Reds open the weekend with a two-point lead on Manchester City atop the Premier League table, and will be riding high after decisively-beating old pal Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen by four goals in the UCL.

WATCH LIVERPOOL vs ASTON VILLA LIVE

Villa have a day’s less rest and will be returning from a UCL trip to Club Brugge in Belgium, and they’ve only taken a point of six from their past two Premier League fixtures. A draw at home to Bournemouth and a big loss at Spurs might be understandable, but Unai Emery need to rebound and find points in big places.

There are fewer spots bigger than winning at Anfield against the Premier League’s leaders. Villa enter the day seven points behind Liverpool, outside the top four on goal differential. They need to avoid more dropped points, even if that’s a big ask.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been a daunting duo, and allow the Reds fullbacks to adventure. Watch out for more danger from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas (or Andy Robertson). Liverpool could, however, use a healthy Alisson Becker.

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa are healthy and deep, so either Jhon Duran or Ollie Watkins should have a chance to be fresh atop the attack regardless of midweek action.

OUT: Matty Cash (calf), Ross Barkley (undisclosed)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction

Maybe? Or maybe not. These are two good managers and deep teams, but the day’s rest really does seem like a big deal at this stage in the season. Liverpool 2-1 Villa.

