How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton look to close ground on the top four and score a memorable win over visiting — and maybe reeling — Manchester City at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

City have lost three-straight matches across three competitions, eliminated from the League Cup by Spurs, falling at Bournemouth in the Premier League, and getting blown out by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Yet the perennial powers still sit just two points off the Premier League summit and are getting healthier as Kevin De Bruyne made a cameo late in Lisbon.

Still, this would seem a great opportunity for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton, who sit eighth on the table despite a three-match winless run across all compettions. A draw with Crystal Palace has been followed up by losses to Liverpool in cup and league play, but the Seagulls are just two points off the top four.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Amex Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Brighton team news, focus

Strikers have had their way with City of late, so Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck will be looking to Saturday as a chance to thrive at home. Perhaps Joao Pedro could return as well.

OUT: James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (ankle), Matthew O’Riley (ankle), Yankuba Minteh (muscular), Lewis Dunk (muscular), Yasin Ayari (knock)

Manchester City team news, focus

De Bruyne could be fit for a bigger role, but there will be more eyes on Erling Haaland. Any stretch without goals — even with a missed penalty in Lisbon — is magnified for a player of the Norwegian’s prowess.

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Jack Grealish (undisclosed), Ruben Dias (muscular), Oscar Bobb (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (foot)

Brighton vs Manchester City prediction

City still had 73% possession and a 20-9 shot advantage at Sporting Lisbon, producing 2.23 xG while playing two 19-year-olds at right back and right center back. Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker were on the bench. I tend to think overreaction would be a mistake. Brighton 1-3 Man City.

