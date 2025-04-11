 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

  
Published April 11, 2025 06:00 AM

The Truck Series will be in the spotlight Friday, April 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway with practice, qualifying and a 250-lap race on the 0.533-mile concrete oval.

Christian Eckes won this race a year ago but isn’t in the field to defend his title.

President Trump Greets Racing Champions At White House
President Trump honors Team Penske drivers at White House ceremony
President Donald Trump hosted Team Penske, including Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, at the White House on Wednesday.

There are some notables on the entry list, including 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (who is entered in all three series this weekend at Bristol) and Hendrick Motorsports prospect Corey Day.

The Xfinity Series garage will be open Friday, but the series’ first practice will be Saturday.

Bristol Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 11

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1-6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice, FS2
  • 4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying, FS2
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 133.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 65, Stage 2 at Lap 130; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with an 60% chance of rain and high of 50 degrees with winds of 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 47 degrees with a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.