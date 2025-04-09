President Trump honors Team Penske drivers at White House ceremony

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Bellinger says he won’t eat chicken wings for years after suspected case of food poisoning
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
White Sox dealt another early blow with outfielder Andrew Benintendi placed on 10-day injured list
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils
Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero, 2009 Stanley Cup-winning GM with Pittsburgh, dies at age 62

Top Clips

nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Bellinger says he won’t eat chicken wings for years after suspected case of food poisoning
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
White Sox dealt another early blow with outfielder Andrew Benintendi placed on 10-day injured list
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils
Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero, 2009 Stanley Cup-winning GM with Pittsburgh, dies at age 62

Top Clips

nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

President Trump honors Team Penske drivers at White House ceremony

  
Published April 9, 2025 06:17 PM

President Donald Trump honored reigning NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano and other Team Penske drivers, along with team owner Roger Penske, at a White House event Wednesday.

Also at the event was NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps and NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell.

Logano was joined by teammate Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup champion, and crew chiefs Paul Wolfe and Jonathan Hassler.

Also there was Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the two-time reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, and Team Penske’s Felip Nasr, Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor, who won this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona.

AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Bristol weekend
Bristol is one of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s better tracks, having scored four top-five and seven top-10 finishes there.

“This is just a celebration of racing,” President Trump said at the ceremony. “It’s a celebration of Roger and his great success and his life and these incredible champions who really do what very few people could do.”

President Trump went on to say: “These are great champions and it’s a great sport. ... We love champions and these are the greatest champions in the world. These are the greatest champions in racing and it’s an honor to have you all.”