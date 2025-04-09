President Trump honors Team Penske drivers at White House ceremony

President Donald Trump honored reigning NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano and other Team Penske drivers, along with team owner Roger Penske, at a White House event Wednesday.

Also at the event was NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps and NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell.

Logano was joined by teammate Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup champion, and crew chiefs Paul Wolfe and Jonathan Hassler.

Also there was Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the two-time reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, and Team Penske’s Felip Nasr, Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor, who won this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona.

“This is just a celebration of racing,” President Trump said at the ceremony. “It’s a celebration of Roger and his great success and his life and these incredible champions who really do what very few people could do.”

President Trump went on to say: “These are great champions and it’s a great sport. ... We love champions and these are the greatest champions in the world. These are the greatest champions in racing and it’s an honor to have you all.”