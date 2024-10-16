How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: LIVE Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

It’s litmus test time for two big-name clubs with new managers, as Enzo Maresca leads fourth-place Chelsea into Anfield for the first true test of Arne Slot’s Liverpool tenure (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

Slot’s Reds have been fantastic, controlling most games. They are 2-0 in the Champions League, 1-0 in the League Cup, and 6-0-1 in the Premier League. This after a 4-1-1 preseason showed that Liverpool likely found the right man to replace Jurgen Klopp.

But the Reds’ Premier League opponent list has been unimpressive, and Slot has acknowledged that. Liverpool have played the 20th-, 19th-, 17th-, 14th-, 13th-, 11th-, and 10th-place teams on the Premier League table.

Chelsea are a different breed, and Maresca has been driving the Blues forward and into the top four. The Blues lost their Premier League opener to Man City, but are 4-2-1 on the season as Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, and Cole Palmer are headlining a bright attack that may have a fourth key piece in resurgent loanee Jadon Sancho.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Liverpool focus, team news

The Reds are healthy outside the goal, where it’ll be likely be Caoimhin Kelleher for a month as Alisson Becker recovers from a thigh injury. Mohamed Salah has been sensational in attack.

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot), Alisson Becker (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Federico Chiesa (other), Caoimhin Kelleher (illness)

Chelsea focus, team news

The Blues are in rich health and form aside from suspensions. This game will come too soon for Reece James, but he’s finally in full training and expected back early next month.

OUT: Marc Cucurella (suspension), Wesley Fofana (suspension), Reece James (thigh), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (other), Carney Chukwuemeka (illness).

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

A good performance by Chelsea would be great for Maresca as it would cement the Blues as top-four contenders while also putting some questions into the early-season strength of Liverpool. But the controlled AC Milan and Bologna, and appear prepared for the step up in class. This really could be something special at Anfield. Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea.

