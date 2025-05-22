How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday but the main event is after the game as Arne Slot and his players will lift the Premier League trophy in front of a packed stadium.

WATCH — Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool wrapped up the title weeks ago but since they won their second league title in five years they’ve lost two and drawn once as the party has been going on for some time. They lost late on at Brighton on Monday but Arne Slot has been using these final few games of the season to give chances to fringe players as he plans ahead for next season. It will be intriguing to see how strong he goes with his lineup against Palace as he will want to finish the season on a high.

Crystal Palace remain in dreamland as Oliver Glasner delivered a first-ever major trophy last weekend as they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final. Palace beat Wolves 4-2 on Tuesday too as they’re finishing the season strong and a win at Anfield could see them finish in the top 10. The Eagles have Europa League action to look forward to next season and also the FA Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley in August to kick off the 2025-26 season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 25)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

There will be some rotation for Slot but it seems like he will go with a very strong lineup as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could come in to start. Mohamed Salah is trying his best to finish the season strong but luck has not been on his side in recent weeks as he’s quietly scored just once in his last eight Premier League games.

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (hip)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eberechi Eze is the star of the show for Palace right now and Eddie Nketiah scored twice in the midweek win against Wolves. Glasner will continue to rotate and give players a chance to prove themselves for next season. Wharton is out and Guehi is a major doubt as they picked up head and eye injuries respectively in the FA Cup final.

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Adam Wharton (head) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Guehi (eye)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be a fun game with the pressure well and truly off for both teams. Liverpool will prevail to finish the season on a high. Liverpool 3-2 Crystal Palace.