How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It has been 13 years since the Premier League’s bottom club beat the team at the top, and that’s the daunting task facing Southampton as they host Liverpool at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The rain is set to lash down on the South Coast on Sunday amid stormy conditions and some may feel there is a whiff of an upset in the air.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON v LIVERPOOL LIVE

Russell Martin’s Southampton sit bottom of the table with just four points from their first 11 games back in the Premier League. They lost 2-0 at fellow strugglers Wolves before the break but will point to losing star player Flynn Downes to injury just before the game and two VAR calls going against them as playing a huge part in that damaging defeat. Still, Saints now have a tough run of games coming up and have to pick up points otherwise they will be cut adrift in the relegation zone.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are flying high, with nine wins from their first 11 games of the Premier League season as they’re five points clear atop the table. Mohamed Salah is rolling back the years with stunning performances and Liverpool easily beat Aston Villa 2-0 at home before the break. Slot’s possession-based style has added an extra wrinkle to this Liverpool side as they have more control in games but can still be devastating on transitions.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (November 24)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium — Southampton

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Southampton team news, focus

Saints have suffered a big double injury blow with star goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale having to withdraw from the England squad during the international break. Ramsdale has had surgery on his injured finger and is expected to be out until late December with Alex McCarthy set to step in. Polish international center back Jan Bednarek is also out, as he suffered a knee injury during Poland’s game against Portugal during the international break and will be out for the next few weeks. Downes is available, which is a big plus, while Saints’ young center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored on his full England debut over the break and will be full of confidence. Also, watch out for teenager Tyler Dibling and young midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Jan Bednarek (knee), Aaron Ramsdale (finger), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh)

Liverpool team news, focus

There are a few extra injury concerns for Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing over the international break after coming off against Aston Villa with a hamstring issue. Captain Virgil van Dijk was sent home by the Netherlands after their first game during the break but should be good to go. Star goalkeeper Alisson is closer to a return, while Chiesa, Jota and Elliott remain out. Liverpool will likely start with Salah, Diaz and Gakpo in attack with Ryan Gravenberch, Domink Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones holding down midfield. Jones scored a beauty for England against Greece as he starred for the Three Lions and is full of confidence.

OUT: Harvey Elliott (foot), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Virgil van Dijk (undisclosed), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)

Southampton vs Liverpool prediction

Given this game is after an international break, this might be a good time for Saints to play Liverpool. But Salah is in prime form and he and Liverpool’s forwards will eventually break through. Southampton 0-2 Liverpool.