How to watch Wolves vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The bottom two teams in the Premier League collide on Saturday as Wolves host Southampton in a proper six-pointer at Molineux.

Yes, it might be early for that kind of talk, but tell that to fans of both of these clubs who are desperate to pick up three valuable points ahead of the final international break of 2024.

WATCH WOLVES v SOUTHAMPTON LIVE

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves are yet to win this season but were handed a ridiculously tough run of fixtures to start the season. That said, in games you thought they may have got something out of they’ve been suspect defensively and that was the case in their 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace last weekend. Going forward Wolves create plenty of problems but at the other end they’re really struggling (they’ve conceded a league-high 27 goals) and that is why they’re winless in 10. There is serious pressure on O’Neil after an awful finish to last season, as Wolves currently sit bottom of the table on three points.

Southampton finally got their first win of the season, as Russell Martin’s side squeezed past Everton 1-0 at St Mary’s last weekend. After several near misses and late collapses so far this season, the newly-promoted side deserve to have a few more points on the board than their current total of four. Martin has finally found a settled lineup and system and there is a much better balance about this young, possession-based Southampton side. But where will the goals come from? They are the lowest scorers in the Premier League but they do have star goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in fine form and he will likely have to be the hero for them again this weekend. Ramsdale is a boyhood West Brom fan, so that will make him unpopular among the home supporters at Molineux.

How to watch Wolves vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 9)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

O’Neil has been hit by some big injuries early in the season with Hwang and Kalajdzic missing up top, Mosquera out at the back and Johnstone missing in goal in recent weeks. They have to give their defensive unit more cover on the counter as Wolves often look extremely stretched in their 3-4-2-1 system. Strand Larsen and Cunha are developing a really good partnership up top and will fancy their chances of getting a few goals this weekend.

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (calf), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Hee-chan Hwang (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (adductor)

Southampton team news, focus

Saints have become more pragmatic in recent weeks with Stephens in at left back and Saints basically playing five at the back out of possession. It has worked but it has also taken away some of their attacking creativity. Teenager Tyler Dibling may come back into the game, while Sugawara could also come in at right wing-back with Walker-Peters switching to the left flank. The only other change is expected to be Aribo coming in for Lallana in midfield as the latter is dealing with a groin issue.

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh)| QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Adam Lallana (groin)

Wolves vs Southampton prediction

This feels like it has a drawn written all over it. Both teams have obvious flaws and they will even out in a tight, tense clash. Wolves 1-1 Southampton.