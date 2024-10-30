How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Relegation-threatened sides hope to build on Week 9 momentum when Wolves host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Molineux (Watch live at 1:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and streaming online via NBC.com ).

Wolves scored twice late to stun Brighton in a 2-2 draw last time out, the points-share giving them their second of the season. Gary O’Neil’s 19th-place side are four away from the safe spaces and need to put fear in the teams above them.

WATCH WOLVES vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

One of those teams is Crystal Palace, and Oliver Glasner is hoping to create more distance between his Eagles and Wolves following a long-awaited first win of the Premier League season.

Palace topped Tottenham 1-0 on a Jean-Philippe Mateta marker, improving the Eagles to 1W-3D-5L and pushing them out of the bottom three with six points.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Wolves focus, team news

Wolves continue to fight injury issues but have been well-boosted going forward by star forward Matheus Cunha and complete fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri. Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has impressed early in his Premier League tenure.

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (calf), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Hee-chan Hwang (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (adductor), Mario Lemina (calf)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Palace remain without several defenders but all is possible with the electric talent of Eberechi Eze fueling the Eagles’ attack. Eze has a goal and an assist but with a combined 3.33 xG+xA should be producing more final product.

OUT: Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Chris Richards (thigh), Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal), Jefferson Lerma (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (ankle)

Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction

Wolves have been a bit better away from the Molineux, 0-4 with a minus-7 goal differential on home turf, but Palace have done very little away from Selhurst Park. This has the potential to be a real swing game, but also could be one of those classic “no one’s happy” draws. Sadly, we’ll predict that. Wolves 1-1 Palace.

