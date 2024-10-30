How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dramodd Odoms.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Lamar High School Offensive Lineman Dramodd Odoms
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Dolphins vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Final Round
Short-term struggles, long-term gains for KFT grads under proposed Tour policy

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s #1 seed
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241030.jpg
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xthirdchair_241030.jpg
Analyzing Heisman candidates, Ohio State future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dramodd Odoms.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Lamar High School Offensive Lineman Dramodd Odoms
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Dolphins vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Final Round
Short-term struggles, long-term gains for KFT grads under proposed Tour policy

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s #1 seed
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241030.jpg
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xthirdchair_241030.jpg
Analyzing Heisman candidates, Ohio State future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 30, 2024 10:42 AM

Relegation-threatened sides hope to build on Week 9 momentum when Wolves host Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Molineux (Watch live at 1:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and streaming online via NBC.com).

Wolves scored twice late to stun Brighton in a 2-2 draw last time out, the points-share giving them their second of the season. Gary O’Neil’s 19th-place side are four away from the safe spaces and need to put fear in the teams above them.

WATCH WOLVES vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

One of those teams is Crystal Palace, and Oliver Glasner is hoping to create more distance between his Eagles and Wolves following a long-awaited first win of the Premier League season.

Palace topped Tottenham 1-0 on a Jean-Philippe Mateta marker, improving the Eagles to 1W-3D-5L and pushing them out of the bottom three with six points.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday
Venue: The Molineux Stadium
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Wolves focus, team news

Wolves continue to fight injury issues but have been well-boosted going forward by star forward Matheus Cunha and complete fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri. Norwegian forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has impressed early in his Premier League tenure.

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (calf), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Hee-chan Hwang (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed), Sam Johnstone (adductor), Mario Lemina (calf)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Palace remain without several defenders but all is possible with the electric talent of Eberechi Eze fueling the Eagles’ attack. Eze has a goal and an assist but with a combined 3.33 xG+xA should be producing more final product.

OUT: Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Chris Richards (thigh), Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal), Jefferson Lerma (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (ankle)

Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction

Wolves have been a bit better away from the Molineux, 0-4 with a minus-7 goal differential on home turf, but Palace have done very little away from Selhurst Park. This has the potential to be a real swing game, but also could be one of those classic “no one’s happy” draws. Sadly, we’ll predict that. Wolves 1-1 Palace.