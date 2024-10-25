How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham will try to maintain the momentum and make it five wins from six Premier League games when they visit winless Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday (10 am ET).

Aside from their second-half collapse against Brighton, Tottenham (7th place - 13 points) have been mostly brilliant for over a month now. Ange Postecoglou’s aggressive, risk-taking tactics have led to lots of goals (18 - 2nd-most behind Manchester City), but the real improvements have come defensively with a better balance to how they defend without the ball and how they use suffocating possession to defend when they have the lead. Shipping three goals in 20 minutes to go from 2-0 up and to lose 3-2 to Brighton garnered lots of loud headlines, but appears to been an aberration for a side seemingly hitting its stride.

The same cannot be said for Crystal Palace (18th - 3 points), as Oliver Glasner finds himself under a bit of pressure early in his first full season in charge. To be winless after eight games is one thing, but to be so with just five goals scored is a different level of worrying. Palace average 14 shots per game (10th-most in the PL), but they sit 16th in the league xG table (9.1). For Palace, the positive has been that their defending has kept them in games, so the Eagles have only lost by multiple goals once this season.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Sunday (October 27)

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Chris Richards (thigh), Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (ankle)

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Heung-min Son (soreness) | QUESTIONABLE: Djed Spence (groin)

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction

Postecoglou has worked out a regular rotation between PL and Europa League games, which in theory should push and improve the first XI and keep things turning over when injuries inevitably pop up. James Maddison will have to impact the game in a big way in Son’s absence, likely drifting wider and higher up the field. Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham.