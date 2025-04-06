Houston vs. Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 National Championship

The Florida Gators (35-4) and the Houston Cougars (35-4) meet Monday night for the national Championship of college basketball.

The Cougars stunned Duke, outscoring the Blue Devils 15-3 to close their semifinal clash Saturday and win 70-67. L.J. Cryer finished with 26 points to lead Houston to their third title game appearance and first national championship.

Florida also trailed for much of their semifinal affair before overwhelming Auburn in the late stages of the second half. Walter Clayton, Jr. was outstanding. The senior guard kept the Gators in it early and torched the Tigers late totaling 34 points. Clayton is the first player to score 30+ points in the Elite Eight and Final Four since Larry Bird.

As mentioned previously, this is Houston’s third trip to the title game as they search for their first championship while the Gators have won twice (2006, 2007) in three previous trips.

The Cougars are now 3-1-1 against the spread and 1-3-1 (O/U) in the NCAA Tournament this year while the Gators are 2-3 ATS in the Tournament and 4-1 (O/U).

Lets take a deeper dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Houston vs. Florida

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 8:50PM EST

Site: Alamodome

City: San Antonio, TX

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Houston vs. Florida

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM:

Odds: Houston Cougars (-102), Florida Gators (-118)

Spread: Gators -1.5

Total: 141.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Houston vs. Florida

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Cougars +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 141.5.

Houston vs. Florida: Top betting trends and recent stats

These teams have a history, but it is irrelevant as they have not met since a couple of meetings in the 1970s

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 24.6 points for the Tournament

After scoring just 5 points in the Sweet 16 against Purdue, L.J. Cryer has scored 43 points the last 2 games while playing all but 2 minutes in those games

