How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: Stream link, team news, prediction

New boys Southampton host Nottingham Forest on Saturday and this is a big game for both teams early in the season.

WATCH SOUTHAMPTON v NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Russell Martin’s possession-based Saints played really well away at Newcastle last weekend but the Magpies being reduced to 10 men actually hurt them and a poor defensive mistake, combined with rushed finishing and heroic Newcastle defending, saw them lose 1-0. Still, the Premier League new boys have recruited well this summer and look set to make a real go of it in staying up.

Nottingham Forest coughed up a late goal to draw 1-1 at home with Bournemouth on the opening weekend and the pressure is on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as they have a very favorable run of games to start the season. Forest must take advantage of that to stay well clear of the relegation scrap.

How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET, Saturday (August 24)

Venue: St Mary’s

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

There are a couple of minor injury concerns with Adam Lallana, Ross Stewart and Kamaldeen Sulemana expected back soon. New signings Lesley Ugochukwu and Mateus Fernandes are set for their debuts, while Southampton will look to Ben Brereton Diaz (a graduate of Nottingham Forest’s academy) and Adam Armstrong to finish some of the multiple chances they create each game. Saints will have lots of the ball, as they always do, but they have to be sharper in the final third as St Mary’s will be filled to the rafters and the home fans expectant of a first Premier League win in well over a year.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Chris Wood bagged on the opening day, while Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the trio who drive Forest on and they’ll get plenty of chances on the counter attack in this game. New signing and center back Nikola Milenkovic will be available to make his debut after serving a suspension, and fellow new boy Alex Moreno is a great option at left back. Danilo suffered a broken ankle last week against Bournemouth and Ryan Yates will come in for him in midfield.

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This feels like it will be quite an open game as both teams go all out for the win. Saints will dominate the play but Forest are very good on the counter. Southampton 2-2 Nottingham Forest.