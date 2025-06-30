Predators acquire, sign Nicolas Hague to 4-year deal in trade sending Colton Scissons, Jeremy Lauzon to Vegas

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, Chase Burns part of an influx of talented young pitchers in the NL Central
Mitch Marner
NHL free agency frenzy: Salary cap jump fuels an unpredictable market
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks
Candace Parker did it her way and the Sparks retire the 2-time MVP’s jersey

Top Clips

nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations a ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, Chase Burns part of an influx of talented young pitchers in the NL Central
Mitch Marner
NHL free agency frenzy: Salary cap jump fuels an unpredictable market
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks
Candace Parker did it her way and the Sparks retire the 2-time MVP’s jersey

Top Clips

nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterviewreax_250630.jpg
Why Beasley’s gambling allegations a ‘red flag’
nbc_dps_malikbeasleyinvestigation_250630.jpg
Pistons’ Beasley investigation questions prop bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Predators acquire, sign Nicolas Hague to 4-year deal in trade sending Colton Scissons, Jeremy Lauzon to Vegas

  
Published June 30, 2025 11:49 AM

The Nashville Predators acquired defenseman Nicolas Hague in a three-player trade that sent center Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to the Vegas Golden Knights.

In completing the trade, the Predators also agreed to sign Hague to a four-year $22 million contract.announced. TSN first reported the trade taking place.

The 26-year-old Hague was a pending restricted free agent who had the right to go to arbitration after completing his sixth season. At 6-foot-6, he’s a hard-hitting, defensive-minded player who had five goals and 12 points in 68 games. Overall, he has 20 goals and 83 points in 364 games, all with Vegas.

The trade comes as teams shuffle their rosters ahead of the NHL’s free agency signing period.

The Predators are retooling their lineup after missing the playoffs for the second time in three years.

The Golden Knights essentially freed up salary cap space by removing the uncertainty of what they stood in having to pay Hague, for the cost-certainty of adding two players entering the final years of their respective contracts.

Vegas has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, who is regarded as the top free agent set to enter the market.

The 31-year-old Sissons leaves Nashville after spending his entire 11-season career with the Predators. He has one year left on his seven-year contract and represents a $2.86 million cap hit. Sissons had seven goals and 21 points in 72 games last year, and has 95 goals and 221 points in 691 career outings.

Lauzon, 28, represents a $2 million cap hit. He has seven seasons of NHL experience and was limited to an assist in 28 games last year before sustaining a season-ending lower body injury.