How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Real Madrid and Juventus square off in Miami on Tuesday in a beauty of a last 16 game at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The winner will play either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey in the quarterfinal and there’s the potential to face either Bayern Munich or PSG in the semifinals as they’re on a tough side of the bracket.

Xabi Alonso’s Real were unbeaten in the group stage and smashed RB Salzburg 3-0 to clinch top spot in their group. Vinicius Junior was superb in that win and we are now starting to get a really good idea of what Real will look like under their new manager. There are still growing pains with their new 3-5-2 formation, which you would expect, but given the individual quality they have Real remain one of the favorites to win this competition.

Juventus started the competition well but were hammered 5-2 by Manchester City in their final group game which meant they finished in second-place and set up this tie with Real. Manager Igor Tudor took over in March and is still reshaping Juve. But after a promising end to last season, which saw them rally to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the former Juve defender will be given plenty of time to turn them into Serie A title contenders once again.

Real Madrid vs Juventus live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (July 1)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami, Florida

TV Channel/Streaming: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

Real Madrid team news, focus

Alonso has been praising new signing Dean Huijsen at center back and Real’s new-look defense will be tested by Juventus. Jude Bellingham is playing in a slightly different role and Alonso has also singled him out for praise, while Federico Valverde continues to deliver in midfield and Vinicius Junior was excellent against Salzburg. Kylian Mbappe has yet to feature at the Club World Cup after his stomach issue but he is set to play some part in this last 16 game. Not a bad option off the bench...

Juventus team news, focus

Tudor prefers a 3-4-2-1 system so we can expect this game to be tight and Juve’s tactics will match up well against Real Madrid. Dusan Vlahovic got the nod up top and scored against City but Randal Kolo Muani’s extra mobility could see him come back in to the starting lineup for this game. Turkish sensation Kenan Yildiz is also likely to start, while this is a big game for USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie up against Valverde, Bellingham and Co.

Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction

This is going to be closer than most people think but Real Madrid have the extra individual quality and they will make it count. Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus.