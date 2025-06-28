 Skip navigation
Paul Pogba officially has a new club, signing free agent deal with AS Monaco

  
Published June 28, 2025 01:46 PM

Paul Pogba will be back on the pitch this season, signing a two-year contract with AS Monaco.

The 32-year-old is returning from a doping suspension that cost him nearly two full years of his career. Pogba last played Sept. 2, 2023 for Juventus against Empoli in Serie A play.

MORE — Mbeumo, Eze in transfer rumor mill

A four-year ban was reduced to 18 months, and the World Cup winner will take his next steps in France’s top flight.

Pogba has 423 senior appearances between Juventus and Manchester United, scoring 73 times with 90 assists. He has 91 caps for France and 11 goals for Les Bleus.

He was a part of four scudetti winners at Juventus and helped the team to the Champions League Final. Pogba won the Europa League with Man United in 2016-17 and was a part of their runner-up finish in 2020-21.

How have two years away from club football affected Pogba’s sharpness and ceiling? That’s the biggest question here, because Pogba anywhere near his best is world class and there’s no doubt he’ll be motivated to get back to winning ways.