Transfer news, reports: Mbeumo to Manchester United, Eze to Arsenal

There are some huge moves being lined up by the big boys across the Premier League, and those moves are starting to get closer towards completion with preseason set to start soon.

Below we take a look at the latest transfer news, with some juicy reports involving two of the best attacking players in the Premier League not at a ‘big six’ club. For now...

Bryan Mbeumo wants Manchester United move, but bids rejected

A report from The Athletic says that Bryan Mbeumo has told Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to join Manchester United if he leaves Brentford this summer. Per the report, Mbeumo is fully-focused on signing for United and he’s made his mind up. But Brentford have also rejected United’s latest bid of $85 million. The Cameroon striker, still just 25, has been consistently excellent over the last few seasons and his experience in the Premier League will be crucial to Ruben Amorim if he can get this deal over the line. It’s also interesting that United are now going for proven Premier League stars from clubs outside the ‘big six’ rather than looking elsewhere in the world for their marquee signings. With Matheus Cunha, 26, already on board from Wolves, Mbeumo’s arrival would have a similar impact and that duo should deliver goals and assists straight away and they aren’t young talents. They are experienced pros ready to hit the ground running and prove themselves at a top club. Imagine Cunha and Mbeumo linking up with Bruno Fernandes and latching on to his through balls? Wowza.

Arsenal eyeing up Eze

A report from Sky Sports says that Arsenal are interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. Per other reports, including this one from Ben Jacobs, there is a $93 million release clause for Eze and the fee can be paid in installments. Spurs have been linked with a move for Eze but it appears the England international could be heading to Arsenal. This feels like the right time for Eze, 26, to leave Palace after winning the FA Cup and qualifying the Eagles for Europe in the process. He has basically completed all he can achieve at Palace. Eze going to Arsenal makes so much sense for everyone. He slots into the category of Arsenal spending big money on proven Premier League stars such as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Eze could play off the left wing, or challenge Martin Odegaard for one of the midfield spots because Mikel Arteta is probably going to play two holding midfielders with Rice and one of expected new signings Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi likely to start there. Eze would give the Gunners something they don’t really have: creativity and direct running from central areas in the final third. They have that with Bukayo Saka on the right and the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left, but Eze instantly gives opponents a whole world of problems to try and figure out. Once again, this move makes so much sense for both Eze and Arsenal. It’s just all rather sensible.