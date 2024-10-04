How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Don’t look now but Chelsea can extend their Premier League unbeaten run to six games on Sunday (9 am ET), when the Blues welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge.

WATCH CHELSEA vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Enzo Maresca’s side was beaten 2-0 by Manchester City on opening day, but they have only dropped two points since then and looked like a real attacking force of late. Cole Palmer scored all four goals in a 4-2 win over Brighton last weekend, a week after he and Nicolas Jackson (two goals) powered Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over West Ham — and then there was the six-goal outing against Wolves earlier in the season. Six games is too early to make any declarations about a new head coach, but Maresca has Chelsea running away with games and doing it in style at the moment — a far cry from the last few years and managers.

Most of the same things can be said of the job Steve Cooper has done in his first six games as Forest boss. The Tricky Trees only just suffered their first defeat of the season to Fulham last weekend, on the heels of beating Liverpool at Anfield and drawing high-flying Brighton. Where Forest’s success differs from Chelsea most is in the goal-scoring department: Only a handful of sides have scored fewer goals than Forest (6 in 6 games), but they have been masterful defensively, keeping two clean sheets thus far and only conceding multiple goals in a game once. Chris Wood leads the way with three goals, followed by three others with one apiece.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday (Oct. 6)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Reece James (thigh)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Danilo (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (undisclosed)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The first 10-15 minutes will tell us a lot. If Chelsea get an early goal, it’s going to be a long day for Forest because they’ll have to chase a goal themselves and the Blues will feast on the counter. There’s also a decent chance that Chelsea start slow and flat after Europa League action on Thursday… Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest.