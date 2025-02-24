How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United host Ipswich Town on Wednesday with both teams desperate to get back in the win column.

Ruben Amorim watched on in horror for most of United’s game at Everton on Saturday as they were 2-0 down and well off the pace. But then their quality shone through late on as Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte scored to grab an unlikely point. United are still in a woeful state in the Premier League (just one win from their last five games) and their entire campaign hinges on winning the Europa League to get into the Champions League next season.

WATCH – Manchester United v Ipswich Town

Ipswich are starting to lose belief in their scrap to stay up as they lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and have only picked up one point from their last six games. The Tractor Boys are five points from safety with 12 games to go and they knew this season would be tough. But Kieran McKenna’s side still have a chance of staying up and the former United assistant coach has pulled off some shock wins over Spurs and Chelsea so far this season.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 26)

Venue: Old Trafford -- Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

Due to their injuries and offloading Antony and Marcus Rashford in January, there aren’t many attacking options for Amorim to mix things up. Dorgu looks like a really solid signing and continues to shine at left wing-back. Bruno Fernandes could be much more influential when he was moved into a deeper role against Everton. Hojlund and Zirzkee look really short on confidence in attack.

OUT: Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Manuel Ugarte (knock), Tobias Collyer (knock), Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed)

Ipswich Town team news, focus

Ipswich are dangerous on the counter with Delap and Hutchinson leading the charge but defensively they have tried so many different options and combinations throughout the season and have failed to find solidity. They are more than capable of winning this game but they’ll need to stay compact and hope their young stars up top deliver when a chance or two arrives.

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (suspension), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee), Christian Walton (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Julio Enciso (knee), Sam Morsy (abdominal), Leif Davis (undisclosed)

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town prediction

United will take some heart from their comeback at Everton but they will still make hard work of this and probably end up coming back again and winning it late. Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town.