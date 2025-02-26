 Skip navigation
Ruben Amorim reaction: What did Manchester United manager say after dramatic win vs Ipswich?

  
Published February 26, 2025 04:32 PM

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim once again cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines during their clash against Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

But he was celebrating at the final whistle after a 3-2 win saw United prevail despite having Patrick Dorgu sent off in the first half.

At this point United are fully-focused on finishing in the top 10 of the Premier League and this win obviously helped that, but it was far from straightforward as they went behind early and then conceded an equalizer right on half time just before Dorgu was sent off.

Here’s what Amorim had to say after United showed some character to hold on for victory.

Ruben Amorim reaction

“Today I’m not frustrated. With the situations of the game of course you get a little bit frustrated, because we were controlling the game. We suffered one mistake, that can happen. Since the first minute I felt the players were fine. They were trying to play, we managed to score two goals and then the sending off changed the game. But the fight the guys showed, and especially our fans helped us a lot, I think we fully deserved the three points today.”

“Of course we have to enjoy this life but there is some moments that are really hard. But that is natural in every profession. You have to suffer in some moments to enjoy the good moments also. We have to pass this moment. We have to think just in the next game. Not think in the past or in the future. Let’s think in the moment. We won this game. Let’s prepare for the next one.”