How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will try to make it three straight wins in the Premier League for the first time all season when they visit relegation-threatened Ipswich on Saturday (9 am ET), as Ange Postecoglou’s side slowly but surely grows stronger with players returning from injury.

WATCH LIVE - Ipswich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs (12th - 30 points) have not only won back-to-back PL games for just the second time this season, but kept clean sheets in each as well. Coincidentally, it was also Brentford and Manchester United who they beat in succession back in September. There is also the small matter of revenge to exact against the Tractor Boys, who handed Spurs perhaps their most crushing defeat of the season in November — sat in 18th at the time, Ipswich picked up their first win of the season in north London in matchweek 11.

Ipswich (still 18th - 17 points) have won twice more since and remain exactly where they were when they beat Spurs the last time — two points below the relegation line, not with just 13 games left to play. The recent defeat to last-place Southampton, who have just two wins on the season, could have taken all the wind out of their sails but Kieran McKenna’s side bounced back in a big way by drawing Aston Villa last weekend to snap a four-game losing streak. Still, Ipswich are winless in their last six league games (0W-2D-4L). There’s still plenty of time, until there isn’t.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday

Venue: Portman Road — Ipswich

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Ipswich team news, focus

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (suspension), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee), Christian Walton (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Sammi Szmodics (ankle), Julio Enciso (knee), Sam Morsy (abdominal), Leif Davis (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Cristian Romero (hamstring), Richarlison (lower leg), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (knock), Kevin Danso (knock), Rodrigo Bentancur (knock), Timo Werner (thigh)

Ipswich vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Ipswich are facing a bit of an injury (and suspension) crisis themselves, just as Spurs are getting their feet back under themselves and relaunching their season. First goal for Mathys Tel. Ipswich 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur.