How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Erik ten Hag will try to keep his sinking ship afloat once more this weekend, as Manchester United return from Istanbul and head to London to face a similarly floundering West Ham United side on Sunday (10 am ET).

WATCH WEST HAM vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Back-to-back wins would be a swell start to an unexpected rescue mission after the Red Devils (12th place - 11 points) came back from a goal down to beat Brentford last weekend. But to have any hope of surviving the intense, choppy seas of festive football on the horizon, Manchester Untied are going to have to score some bloody goals. Only three sides have scored fewer goals than Man United (7) though 8 games, and those sides currently sit 18th, 17th and 19th in the Premier League table. United, for their part, are only slightly better off in 12th with a -2 goal difference. Alejandro Garnacho has 2 goals and Bruno Fernandes has 2 assists, but no one else in the team has more than one goal or assist thus far.

West Ham (15th - 8 points) are off to a rather poor start of their own, as only three sides have conceded more goals than the Hammer (15) through 8 games, perhaps hitting rock bottom last weekend as they were beaten 4-1 by rivals Tottenham and star attacker Mohammed Kudus was sent off for violent conduct which is expected to lead to a lengthier ban. The defensive woes are hardly new, though, as Julen Lopetegui took over in the summer and inherited a team from David Moyes that conceded 74 times in 38 games last season (4th-most). Max Kilman ($51 million) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($19 million) were signed in a busy summer transfer window, but the defensive issues persist nonetheless.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Sunday (October 27)

Venue: London Stadium, London

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), Mohammed Kudus (suspension)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Leny Yoro (foot), Harry Maguire (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (other) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (head), Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Jonny Evans (knock)

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction

Scoring chances will likely be at a premium, whether by design and/or lack of creativity between the sides, and West Ham don’t have the feel of a team that wants to roll up their sleeves and get dirty. For their considerable shortcomings, desire and effort are never a problem for United. West Ham 0-1 Manchester United.