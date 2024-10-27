Manchester United, De Ligt left furious after controversial VAR penalty kick (video)

Manchester United were left furious and confused as referee David Coote awarded West Ham a late penalty kick on Sunday at London Stadium.

When Matthijs de Ligt and Danny Ings collided in the box there wasn’t much there and nobody from West Ham appealed for a penalty kick.

However, VAR official Michael Oliver recommended that Coote check the pitch-side monitor and after a check on the referee awarded the penalty kick which Jarrod Bowen scored to put West Ham 2-1 up and that was how it ended.

Erik ten Hag, De Ligt and the entire United team could not believe what they had seen as this is one of the most baffling VAR decisions you will ever see.

De Ligt foul on Danny Ings video