Top News

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA24_EastLakeCup_1920x1080_updated.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_241027.jpg
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241027.jpg
Summerville gives West Ham 1-0 lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241027.jpg
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Manchester United, De Ligt left furious after controversial VAR penalty kick (video)

  
Published October 27, 2024 12:08 PM

Manchester United were left furious and confused as referee David Coote awarded West Ham a late penalty kick on Sunday at London Stadium.

When Matthijs de Ligt and Danny Ings collided in the box there wasn’t much there and nobody from West Ham appealed for a penalty kick.

However, VAR official Michael Oliver recommended that Coote check the pitch-side monitor and after a check on the referee awarded the penalty kick which Jarrod Bowen scored to put West Ham 2-1 up and that was how it ended.

Erik ten Hag, De Ligt and the entire United team could not believe what they had seen as this is one of the most baffling VAR decisions you will ever see.

De Ligt foul on Danny Ings video