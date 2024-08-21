How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur aim to shake off a disappointing draw with Everton must erase a brutal home opener as Week 2 asks plenty from both sides in North London (Watch live online at 10am ET Saturday, streaming via Premier League on Peacock ).

Spurs surprised when they failed to take all three points at Leicester City in Week 1, and Everton were smashed at home by Brighton.

Spurs were dominant in the first half at Leicester City, and manager Ange Postecoglou lamented that his team weren’t comfortably ahead by halftime. Instead, a 1-0 lead turned into a draw through Jamie Vardy as Tottenham had to defend down the stretch against a newly-promoted side.

Everton was 2-0 down when Ashley Young was shown a red card in the 66th minute. While their 3-0 loss was a function of Brighton taking their chances in style, Toffees boss Sean Dyche won’t be accepting excuses given his defensive expectations.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham team news, focus

New signing Dominic Solanke was tidy and solid with his 35 touches over 90 minutes, but will have expected more from his three shots than no goals. Heung-min Son and James Maddison were much busier with the ball, and Maddison assisted Pedro Porro’s goal and certainly wants to charge up the Premier League assist board.

Everton team news, focus

Saturday was an off day for most of the Everton team, and pressure continues to weigh on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. His 0.01 xG+xA against Brighton — on just 20 touches — was so poor, and he needs to be more like the guy who scored four goals in his last seven games last season than the guy who has one goal every five or so matches since his 16-goal Premier League campaign in 2020-21.

Tottenham vs Everton prediction

Jordan Pickford, get ready to be busy. Spurs will come firing forward and Sean Dyche’s men will have to do well to avoid another multi-goal loss, especially at an expectant Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We fear they won’t. Spurs 2-0 Everton.