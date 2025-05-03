 Skip navigation
Gretchen Walsh breaks 100m butterfly world record again

  
Published May 3, 2025 11:02 AM

Gretchen Walsh lowered her own world record in the 100m butterfly in the preliminary heats of a Tyr Pro Swim Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.

Walsh swam 55.09 seconds, beating her previous record of 55.18 from last June’s Olympic Trials.

She did so about 16 hours after breaking her own American record in the 50m butterfly on Friday evening and becoming the second-fastest swimmer all-time in that event.

A day before that, Walsh broke 53 seconds in the 100m freestyle for the first time on Thursday, becoming the fifth-fastest American in history in that event.

SWIMMING: Full Results

Walsh made her Olympic debut in Paris, winning two gold medals and two silver medals, including 100m fly silver behind countrywoman Torri Huske.

Then in December, she won seven gold medals and broke 11 world records at the world short course championships in a 25-meter pool. The Olympics, and most Pro Series meets, are held in 50-meter pools.

American swimmers are preparing for the national championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for the world championships in July and August in Singapore.

Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
There will be more women’s quota places than men’s quota places at the Olympics for the first time.