How to watch Leicester vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

New Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy hopes his side can use fresher legs and better vibes to make it two wins in a row when Brighton and Hove Albion visit the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester beat West Ham 3-1 in Van Nistelrooy’s Foxes debut on Tuesday, and it was a full 48 hours before Brighton finished its Week 14 fight, a 3-1 loss at Fulham that leaves the Seagulls off their season pace.

WATCH - Leicester City vs Brighton

Brighton’s loss at Craven Cottage left them three points behind fourth-place Manchester City and puts Fulham right on their heels. The Seagulls have been about the same home and away this season, and have posted notable victories at Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Leicester enter this Week 14 with a four-point advantage over the bottom three, and have been much better defensively at the King Power Stadium.

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leicester City team news, focus

Jamie Vardy turns 38 next month but still has the nose for goal, producing five goals and two assists. Facundo Buonanotte has been very good for the Foxes but will not be able to feature as he’s on loan from Brighton.

OUT: Harry Winks (groin), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee — out for season), Facundo Buonanotte (loan — unable to face parent club)

Brighton team news, focus

Joao Pedro is in fine form for the Seagulls, who have weather several injuries and absences. Danny Welbeck was a surprise absence at midweek, and Fabian Hurzeler will be hoping to have the forward back for this one. Bilal El Khannous is coming off his most productive game as a Fox, and the Olympic bronze medalist for Morocco is really hinting at immense potential.

OUT: Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Adam Webster (hamstring), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) | QUESTIONABLE: Danny Welbeck (knock), Joel Veltman (muscle),

Leicester vs Brighton prediction

There are vibes around Leicester right now, for sure, but Van Nistelrooy’s going to have mask over a porous defense. The Foxes have conceded more than 2 xG in three-straight Premier League matches including a loud 2.88 in the two-goal win over West Ham. Vibes are only worth so much, but the extra two days rest may be a bigger factor. Leicester City 1-1 Brighton. — NM