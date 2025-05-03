 Skip navigation
Former Arizona State guard Adam Miller transferring to Gonzaga

  
Published May 2, 2025 11:57 PM
Inside Williams' 'full circle' moment with MINN
April 15, 2025 10:23 AM
Minnesota basketball player Caleb Williams reflects on his last season with the Gophers, including his decision to transfer from DIII Macalester College and the "surreal" way his journey came together.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Arizona State forward Adam Miller is transferring to Gonzaga.

The university announced the move Friday, saying Miller has signed a financial aid agreement.

Gonzaga will be the fourth school for Miller, an Illinois native who has scored 1,206 points in 117 games for Arizona State, LSU and Illinois. He has one year of eligibility left.

Miller started all 30 games for Arizona State last season, averaging 9.8 points and shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.