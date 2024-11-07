How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two Premier League upstarts meet at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as Brentford host Bournemouth in a battle between two disruptors.

Thomas Frank’s Brentford continue to punch above their weight and are unbeaten at home this season, winning four of their five games, but they came unstuck late on at Fulham on Monday. Leading 1-0 heading into the 92nd minute, Brentford conceded twice late on to their local rivals to suffer a painful, and deserved, defeat. Frank’s side couldn’t get going in attack at Fulham which has been a familiar theme for them away from home this season after they often score early. Their home form has been totally different and they’ll be hoping for another big victory in front of their fans to boost their top 10 chances.

Bournemouth are thinking about finishing even higher than that as they beat Manchester City 2-1 at home last weekend to secure a famous victory. Andoni Iraola’s side are flying with home victories against Arsenal and Man City and a draw at Aston Villa in their last three games. What can the Cherries achieve this season? European qualification isn’t out of the picture. They are horrible to play against with their high-pressing style and Semenyo and Evanilson are in fine form in attack.

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 9)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

Brentford team news, focus

The fact Brentford have had such a great start to the season without so many key players, especially in defense, is remarkable. Thomas Frank’s side will need Mbeumo and Wissa to make the most of Bournemouth’s high-line and sneak in-behind early on to set the tempo for what will be a ferocious clash of styles in west London. Brentford’s direct style of play should negate a lot of Bournemouth’s high-pressing.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Gustavo Nunes (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (foot)

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries love to push high, get numbers forward and put opposition defenses under pressure. They have also been solid at the back with Senesi and Kerkez in particular having brilliant campaigns so far. Evanilson has found his feet in the Premier League and finished calmly against Man City last time out, while Semenyo is their x-factor with his driving runs and cutting inside. Iraola’s side have wonderful balance about them, are full of confidence and every single player knows exactly what is expected from them.

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (other), Kepa Arrizabalaga (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Dango Ouattara (undisclosed)

Brentford vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like a draw with both teams going all-out for the win in a real thriller. Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth.