How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s a West London derby to finish off the Premier League weekend, as Brentford take the short 3-mile trip to visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network, streaming online via NBC.com ).

The local rivals enter the match a point apart, as Thomas Frank’s Bees are 4W-1D-4L and Marco Silva’s Fulham are 3-3-3 to start the Premier League season.

Both teams have neutral goal differentials. The Bees have been a front-foot team with 18 goals, a bit too open at the back with their 18 concessions, while Fulham sit at 12 and 12.

But Silva can point to advanced stats saying the Cottagers have been unlucky in front of both goals, while Brentford truly do struggle with conceded chances.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (November 4)

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

Mexican center forward Raul jimenez is in a purple patch, inspiring hope that he can be the game-changing force he was during his best seasons at Wolves. Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi, and Andreas Pereira have played good roles in cueing up Jimenez for chances.

OUT: Sasa Lukic (shoulder), Joachim Andersen (suspension), Timothy Castagne (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Vinicius (calf), Andreas Pereira (knock)

Brentford team news, focus

Bryan Mbeumo is a righteous nominee for Premier League Player of the Month, and Yoane Wissa’s health reunites two players who thrived together last season.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Gustavo Nunes (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (foot)

Fulham vs Brentford prediction

It’s fair to expect a scrap, and we know Fulham and Brentford will get chances. The Cottagers seem more capable of dealing with strong attacking threats, but can they do it for a full 90 minutes? Fulham 1-1 Brentford.