 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Final Round
Brian Harman battles through wind, earns emotional victory at Valero Texas Open
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Cup results, points after Darlington Raceway as Denny Hamlin wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Final Round
Brian Harman battles through wind, earns emotional victory at Valero Texas Open
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Cup results, points after Darlington Raceway as Denny Hamlin wins in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler practice with mom as bad weather lurks Monday at the Masters

  
Published April 6, 2025 07:10 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler took advantage of ideal, warm conditions on Sunday at the Masters, playing a practice round at Augusta National with his mother, Diane, ahead of some predicted bad weather.

The tournament announced Sunday evening that patron gates would not open as scheduled on Monday because of anticipated heavy rain and thunderstorms. Forecasts called for rainfall of 1 inch or more, and the club cited safety concerns in barring spectators from the course.

The Masters - Round One
2025 Masters weather: Week begins with rain, gates initially closed to patrons
This is the long-range weather forecast for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

That turned Sunday, with temperatures in the low 80s and a southwesterly breeze, into a good day for players who arrived early to get some work in ahead of the year’s first major championship. The course was in immaculate condition, although it lost some trees in September when the region was hit by deadly Hurricane Helene.

Past champions are encouraged to bring guests out for a round, and Augusta members played the course in between groups of tournament competitors. Scheffler, the defending champion and the world’s top-ranked player, brought his mom as he seeks to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back winners at the Masters.

Although he got off to a slow start this year while recovering from surgery to his right hand, which he injured while using a wine glass to make ravioli over Christmas, Scheffler remains the favorite to win his third green jacket, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Second-ranked Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner in 2025 who is seeking to complete the career Grand Slam, has the next-best odds.

Not every practice round Sunday had such high stakes. Tom Watson, who at age 75 only participates in the ceremonial opening tee shot, played with 2004 champion Mike Weir and two guests. After lagging a long putt from the front of the 18th green to tap-in range, Watson shouted, “That’s four!”