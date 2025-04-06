 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
Scottie Scheffler practice with mom as bad weather lurks Monday at the Masters

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round

April 6, 2025 06:14 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of play at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
3:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
1:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
1:21
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
1:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
1:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_titleistcantlay_250406.jpg
1:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
nbc_golf_titleistzalatoris_250406.jpg
1:30
Pro V1x has been ‘plug and play’ for Zalatoris
nbc_golf_titleisttheegala_250406.jpg
1:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
Latest Clips

nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarswomen_250406.jpg
06:23
Highlights: Women’s HBCU All-Star Game
syd_mpx.jpg
04:21
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to Grand Slam sweep
oly_atw200_race2_250406.jpg
03:17
Jefferson-Wooden sweeps after gusty finish to 200m
oly_atm3000_race2_240506.jpg
05:23
Fisher nets Grand Slam title; Gebrhiwet wins 3000m
oly_atm800_race2_250406.jpg
04:38
Arop runs away in 800m; Wanyonyi wins overall
oly_atm100_race2_250406.jpg
03:13
Zhoya wins 100m to secure Short Hurdles slam title
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarsmenv2_250406.jpg
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
oly_atw5k_race2_250406.jpg
07:48
Taye wins 5000m, completes Grand Slam sweep
oly_atm400h_race2_250406.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos comes from behind for 400m sweep in JAM
track.jpg
03:28
Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_golf_drivechipputt_250406.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_golf_playoffreax_250406.jpg
01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250406.jpg
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250406.jpg
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool