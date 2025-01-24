How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace are in the best moment of their season so far, while Brentford are down in the doldrums of their very worst, and that has brought them together in the Premier League table as they prepare to meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

WATCH LIVE – Crystal Palace vs Brentford

The Eagles (12th - 27 points) are unbeaten in their last five PL games (3W-2D-0L) and are riding back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Jean-Philippe Mateta is in red-hot for with 4 goals in his last 3 games, including both in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 victory over West Ham last weekend. Oliver Glasner’s side initially struggled to replace the sensational creativity of Michael Olise after he left for Bayern Munich in the summer, but Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr have formed a lethal counter-attacking trio of their own (14 goals, 9 assists this season between them), and they are the biggest reason why more draws have turned into wins of late.

The Bees (11th - 28 points) have just one win in their last seven PL games (1W-2D-4L), falling away from the European race and now five points off the top half of the table. A caveat: The draws and defeats came against sides that currently occupy 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 9th. This was an absurdly difficult gauntlet stretch of the scheduled (one they will have to traverse again in April and May); combine that with a lengthy injury list for the last couple months (particularly defenders and forwards), and it’s hardly a surprise that Brentford looked out on their feet in recent games. A positive note: The Bees picked up their first away win of the season last time away from home (Southampton).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (groin), Jefferson Lerma (illness)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Ryan Trevitt (achilles)

Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction

After weeks of playing a (slightly) more reserved style against the PL’s big boys, Thomas Frank’s side will relish the opportunity to throw caution to the wind and take the game to their opponents again. Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford.