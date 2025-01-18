 Skip navigation
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 18, 2025 05:31 PM

Nuno Espirito Santo and Nottingham Forest are not going away from the Premier League title race, and they’ll look to hasten Southampton’s departure from the league altogether in a Sunday scrap at the City Ground.

Forest are unbeaten in seven PL matches and coming off a 1-1 draw with leaders Liverpool. Espirito Santo’s men sit third on the table, four points clear of fifth-place Chelsea and six points off the top.

WATCH – Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Six points are all Southampton have to their names after 21 games of this Premier League season, as first Russell Martin and now Ivan Juric struggle to get any juice out of a moribund attack which has produced just 13 goals in league play.

Newly-hired Juric watched as Saints drew 0-0 at Fulham on Dec. 22, but his four matches in the Premier League so far are yet to produce a win and have only delivered two goals.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — Nottinghamshire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Ibrahim Sangare (thigh)

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Ross Stewart (lower leg), Jack Stephens (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Dibling (ankle)

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton prediction

Forest won 1-0 at St. Mary’s in Week 2, and will be heavily favored to scoop up another three points at home. Yet consider this — Forest’s 31.02 xG is 15th on the table, just 5.5 clear of 17th-place Southampton. The difference is in the defensive numbers, where Saints have given up a league-worst (by far) 57.39 xGA. Stingy Forest will feel good about both their chances to stop Saints and to score multiple goals. They probably will. Forest 2-0 Southampton.