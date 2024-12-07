Everton vs Liverpool postponed due to Storm Darragh

The Merseyside derby on Saturday between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

A statement was released by Everton just over three hours before kick off announcing the postponement due to “adverse weather conditions” as most of the UK was hit by strong winds and heavy rain.

Winds of up to 90mph have been lashing the UK, with Liverpool under an “amber severe wind warning” until early on Sunday.

Below is the statement in full, as what is expected to be the final Merseyside derby (in the Premier League) at Goodison Park will now be rearranged to a later date this season.

Everton statement on game vs Liverpool postponed

Everton’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool, scheduled for 12.30pm (GMT) today, Saturday 7 December, has been postponed.

Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.

