How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

West Ham visit Crystal Palace on Saturday, as managers Oliver Glasner and Julen Lopetegui get a London derby with decent expectations for Week 2 of their Premier League seasons at Selhurst Park (Watch live online at 10am ET Saturday, streaming via Premier League on Peacock ).

Palace slipped to defeat at Brentford in Week 1, while West Ham suffered a home loss at the hands of Aston Villa, two results well before what’s expected from their bosses this season.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs WEST HAM LIVE

Glasner has Palace pointed up despite the sale of Michael Olise this summer, and his club is tasked with keeping stars Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze in the fold of a side that could well compete for the top half.

West Ham, meanwhile, has a loaded roster and Lopetegui is the latest boss looking to unseal the potential of a the big London club that won the Conference League two seasons ago.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eze is the key piece, but there’s much more here. Adam Wharton is one of England’s rising midfield stars, Guehi an in-demand Three Lions center back, and Jean-Philippe Mateta was fantastic at the Olympics. This is a sneaky fun side, and Daichi Kamada flashed some good early signs in his Premier League debut.

West Ham team news, focus

Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen are rampant attacking forces, as West Ham have rebuilt their squad and are capable of controlling almost any games. But Lopetegui will want momentum soon after a loss to Aston Villa in his home Premier League debut and is still figuring out his order of operations after leaving James Ward-Prowse and Niclas Fullkrug on the bench to start Week 1.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham prediction

This should be a decent contest and not one-sided. Palace’s defense is a bit stronger than West Ham’s, but the Irons have better depth and strength in their midfield. We think that’ll lead to less danger reaching the West Ham 18 and more goign the other way. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham.