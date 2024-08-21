 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
NASCAR penalizes Big Machine Racing for spoiler infraction at Michigan
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Three
Nelly Korda looks to regain unbeatable form at AIG Women’s Open
The Women's Open Championship
R&A have slowed down St. Andrews, but still risk that winds knock players off course

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dkrookiepassyds_240821.jpg
Brady: NFL is dumbing the game down for rookie QBs
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
NASCAR penalizes Big Machine Racing for spoiler infraction at Michigan
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Three
Nelly Korda looks to regain unbeatable form at AIG Women’s Open
The Women's Open Championship
R&A have slowed down St. Andrews, but still risk that winds knock players off course

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dkrookiepassyds_240821.jpg
Brady: NFL is dumbing the game down for rookie QBs
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 21, 2024 11:19 AM

West Ham visit Crystal Palace on Saturday, as managers Oliver Glasner and Julen Lopetegui get a London derby with decent expectations for Week 2 of their Premier League seasons at Selhurst Park (Watch live online at 10am ET Saturday, streaming via Premier League on Peacock).

Palace slipped to defeat at Brentford in Week 1, while West Ham suffered a home loss at the hands of Aston Villa, two results well before what’s expected from their bosses this season.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs WEST HAM LIVE

Glasner has Palace pointed up despite the sale of Michael Olise this summer, and his club is tasked with keeping stars Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze in the fold of a side that could well compete for the top half.

West Ham, meanwhile, has a loaded roster and Lopetegui is the latest boss looking to unseal the potential of a the big London club that won the Conference League two seasons ago.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Eze is the key piece, but there’s much more here. Adam Wharton is one of England’s rising midfield stars, Guehi an in-demand Three Lions center back, and Jean-Philippe Mateta was fantastic at the Olympics. This is a sneaky fun side, and Daichi Kamada flashed some good early signs in his Premier League debut.

West Ham team news, focus

Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen are rampant attacking forces, as West Ham have rebuilt their squad and are capable of controlling almost any games. But Lopetegui will want momentum soon after a loss to Aston Villa in his home Premier League debut and is still figuring out his order of operations after leaving James Ward-Prowse and Niclas Fullkrug on the bench to start Week 1.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham prediction

This should be a decent contest and not one-sided. Palace’s defense is a bit stronger than West Ham’s, but the Irons have better depth and strength in their midfield. We think that’ll lead to less danger reaching the West Ham 18 and more goign the other way. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham.