West Ham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

West Ham host Aston Villa at London Stadium on Saturday with both of these claret and blue teams aiming to qualify for Europe this season.

The Hammers have strengthened their squad considerably this summer with Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all arriving and new manager Julen Lopetegui is tasked with pushing for European qualification. Not having European action this season will help West Ham’s league prospects considerably and the prospect of newly-appointed captain Jarrod Bowen and Co. whipping in crosses for Fullkrug to finish is making Hammers fans everywhere salivate.

As for Villa, well, it has actually been a pretty tough summer for them as they prepare for their first-ever Champions League campaign and their first season back in Europe’s big time since 1983. Unai Emery’s side won three of their seven preseason games and had to do without Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez for the majority of the summer, while they’ve also picked up a few injuries and sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus. Still, there is plenty of excitement that Villa can once again push for the top four as well as make a deep run in the Champions League.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (August 17)

Stadium: London Stadium

TV channel: NBC

Online: Watch via NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers have strengthened superbly this summer and even with Edson Alvarez missing through injury they have a very strong squad. It will be intriguing to see how they line up in attack but it seems like Kudus and Bowen will be on the wings with Paqueta in No. 10 role and Fullkrug up top lurking to finish chances. The back four looks solid with Kilman and Wan-Bissaka coming in and so far West Ham have ‘won’ the summer transfer window quite comfortably.

OUT: Edson Alvarez (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Losing Douglas Luiz was a real blow but some savvy signings have been made with Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana all arriving and the duo of Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene returning to Villa as buy-back clauses were activated. They have been chasing some big names, such as Joao Felix, but this summer has been a little frustrating for Villa as they look to kick on and make a splash in the Champions League. Still, you know exactly what you’re going to get from this team and they will be dangerous and ruthless on the counter.

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (face)

West Ham vs Aston Villa prediction

It feels like West Ham have a bit of a momentum ahead of this game and could pull off a bit of an upset to underline where they’re heading under Lopetegui. He’ll get the better of his countryman Emery. West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa.