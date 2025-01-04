Southampton 0-5 Brentford: Bees destroy Saints

Brentford picked up their first away win of the season as they breezed past sorry Southampton 5-0 on Saturday.

Kevin Schade got the Bees off to a perfect start and they never really looked back. Yoane Wissa set up Bryan Mbeumo for a fine goal to make it 2-0, then Mbeumo smashed home a penalty soon after and Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa slotted home late on to wrap up the 5-0 win as Thomas Frank’s side should have scored six or seven.

Ivan Juric’s Southampton remain bottom of the table on six points as the Croatian is still searching for his first point as Saints boss. Brentford are on 27 points.

Wissa and Mbeumo stake claim for ‘best of the rest’

There are a handful of Premier League players outside of the ‘big six’ who are worthy of being in the conversation as the best players outside of the big boys and Mbeumo and Wissa are right up there with the likes of Eze, Schade and Semenyo. The Brentford strikers are individually brilliant but as a duo they are almost unstoppable when they get time and space like they did at Southampton. They absolutely annihilated Saints with their quick movements, clever running and clinical finishing and Brentford are so happy to have them. Schade is a great foil too with his pace creating space, while Brentford’s recruitment continues to be fantastic. Mbeumo and Wissa’s form means that Ivan Toney will always be respected but just a few months after his departure he seems like a distant memory.

What’s next?

Southampton host Swansea in the FA Cup on Sunday before heading to Manchester United on Thursday, January 16. Brentford host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday in the FA Cup before heading to Manchester City on Tuesday, January 14.

Southampton vs Brentford: 0-5

Schade 6’; Mbeumo 63', 69', Lewis-Potter 92', Wissa 94'

Southampton vs Brentford live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Wissa slots home another — Southampton 0-5 Brentford

My word, this is getting embarrassing for Saints. Another poor mistake and Wissa slots home.

Lewis-Potter finishes off a fine move — Southampton 0-4 Brentford

Another lovely Brentford move is finished off by Lewis-Potter at the back post after Mbeumo found him with a great ball. That is no more than they deserve.

It should be four or five to Brentford

This is shambolic from Southampton. Every time Brentford come forward they look like scoring. Lewis-Potter should score and Ramsdale denies Wissa. Really poor from the home side. They’ve thrown in the towel.

Mbeumo slots home a penalty — Southampton 0-3 Brentford

Poor challenge at the back post from Ugochukwu to pull down Van den Berg. Clear penalty and Mbeumo smashes it home. This could end up five or six to Brentford. 20 minutes to go.

Mbeumo smashes home a second — Southampton 0-2 Brentford

Lovely break from Brentford as a direct ball is played up and Harwood-Bellis makes a mistake. Wissa is running towards goal and plays a lovely reverse pass to Mbeumo who smashes home at the near post. That should be that.

End-to-end game now!

Great block from Brentford as Southampton are building up some pressure now and had a shot on the edge of the box. But the block breaks to Brentford and Wissa is clean through... but he skies the ball way over the bar.

Brentford’s second is ruled out by VAR!

A corner is whipped in and Sepp van den Berg heads in. VAR asks the ref to check on the pitch-side monitor for a possible foul and he chalks it out. Wissa dragged back Bednarek who went down. Saints have been handed a lifeline. Armstrong and Archer are on for Sulemana and Onuachu.

Half time: Southampton 0-1 Brentford

Schade’s moment of quality the difference as Southampton have had plenty of the ball but aren’t looking threatening. Big 45 minutes coming up in their season.

Dibling drags a shot inches wide

Good work down the right from Aribo and he finds Dibling in the box. He shifts the ball onto his left but his low curling shot is inches wide of the near post. Flekken may have had it covered, but that was better from Southampton.

Schade with a fine finish — Southampton 0-1 Brentford

Kevin Schade does well to time his run and the finishes with a superb effort with the outside of his foot. Perfect start for the Bees. Awful start for Saints. One pass has ripped open their defense.

Southampton lineup

Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood; Bree, Aribo, Ugochukwu, Walker-Peters; Dibling; Onuachu, Sulemana

Brentford lineup

Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard; Schade, Mbeumo, Wissa

Southampton team news, focus

Juric has certainly made Saints more solid since he arrived but they haven’t been able to finish off chances and have made poor defensive mistakes from set pieces, which is the story of their season. The main plan is to now hit the ball long to giant striker Paul Onuachu and get Dibling and others to support him. It’s working well but Saints need to pick up a win to give everyone at the club belief they can at least make a fight of staying up. Aaron Ramsdale being back in goal is huge.

OUT: Mateus Fernandes (suspension), Gavin Bazunu (achilles), Ross Stewart (undisclosed), Jack Stephens (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Flynn Downes (thigh), Will Smallbone (thigh)

Brentford team news, focus

The Bees caused Arsenal plenty of problems going forward with Mbeumo and Wissa a constant threat, while they are playing three at the back at the moment out of necessity due to all of their injuries. They never give up, are dangerous on the counter and from set pieces and they should be absolutely fine this season and won’t be dragged into the relegation scrap. That’s a real achievement given all of their injury problems.

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Fabio Carvalho (groin), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Ben Mee (muscle)

Southampton vs Brentford prediction

This is a really hard one to call. Saints will go for it and that will leave gaps, so maybe we will see a thriller? More likely is a draw. Southampton 1-1 Brentford.

