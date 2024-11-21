How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Sunday with both teams in poor form but hoping to kick on after the international break.

Villa lost four games in a row in all competitions before the international break with Unai Emery’s side looking uncharacteristically ragged defensively. Villa’s squad has been stretched to its limits through injuries for most of this season and Emery will continue to shuffle his pack to try and keep Villa on track in the league and Champions League. They needed this international break for a reset and are only one point off third place in the Premier League table.

In stark contract Palace have just one win in the Premier League this season and sit in the relegation zone heading into this weekend. Oliver Glasner’s side were expected to push for a top 10 finish this season but have to start picking up results otherwise a season of unexpected struggle beckons. Palace did win at Villa Park last month in the League Cup, so they have a potential blueprint for success.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 23)

Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Matty Cash (calf), Ross Barkley (undisclosed), Jacob Ramsey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (foot), Boubacar Kamara (undisclosed), Pau Torres (muscular), Ezri Konsa (hip), Ian Maatsen (knock)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Will Hughes (suspension), Daichi Kamada (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (thigh), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring).

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction

Villa will be upset with their form before the break and you can expect a reaction. McGinn and Watkins will cause chaos and drive them to a much-needed win. Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace.