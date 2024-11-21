How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Defense (DST) Rankings
NFL: New York Giants at New York Jets
Buccaneers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 12 NFL schedule

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_indianachances_241120.jpg
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
nbc_edge_bte_titleteams_241120.jpg
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
nbc_pl_no19bale_241120.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Defense (DST) Rankings
NFL: New York Giants at New York Jets
Buccaneers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 12 NFL schedule

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_indianachances_241120.jpg
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
nbc_edge_bte_titleteams_241120.jpg
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
nbc_pl_no19bale_241120.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 21, 2024 08:42 AM

Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Sunday with both teams in poor form but hoping to kick on after the international break.

WATCH ASTON VILLA v CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Villa lost four games in a row in all competitions before the international break with Unai Emery’s side looking uncharacteristically ragged defensively. Villa’s squad has been stretched to its limits through injuries for most of this season and Emery will continue to shuffle his pack to try and keep Villa on track in the league and Champions League. They needed this international break for a reset and are only one point off third place in the Premier League table.

In stark contract Palace have just one win in the Premier League this season and sit in the relegation zone heading into this weekend. Oliver Glasner’s side were expected to push for a top 10 finish this season but have to start picking up results otherwise a season of unexpected struggle beckons. Palace did win at Villa Park last month in the League Cup, so they have a potential blueprint for success.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 23)
Venue: Villa Park — Birmingham
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Matty Cash (calf), Ross Barkley (undisclosed), Jacob Ramsey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (foot), Boubacar Kamara (undisclosed), Pau Torres (muscular), Ezri Konsa (hip), Ian Maatsen (knock)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Will Hughes (suspension), Daichi Kamada (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (thigh), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring).

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction

Villa will be upset with their form before the break and you can expect a reaction. McGinn and Watkins will cause chaos and drive them to a much-needed win. Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace.