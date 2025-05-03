 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson expected to miss 2025 season with ACL tear
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
Texas NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson charges to overtime victory
Tennis: Miami Open
Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open for 20th career title

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbycitydistaff_250503.jpg
Kopion charges to Derby City Distaff win
nbc_horse_carmeloanthony_250503.jpg
Anthony looks forward to joining NBA on NBC team
nbc_horse_winnersbypostposition_250503.jpg
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby post position data

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson expected to miss 2025 season with ACL tear
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
Texas NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson charges to overtime victory
Tennis: Miami Open
Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open for 20th career title

Top Clips

nbc_horse_derbycitydistaff_250503.jpg
Kopion charges to Derby City Distaff win
nbc_horse_carmeloanthony_250503.jpg
Anthony looks forward to joining NBA on NBC team
nbc_horse_winnersbypostposition_250503.jpg
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby post position data

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mets-Cardinals game postponed by weather, will be made up in Sunday doubleheader

  
Published May 3, 2025 05:24 PM

ST. LOUIS — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday.

The Mets have a nine-game winning streak in the series after beating St. Louis 9-3 on Friday night. New York swept a four-game set at Citi Field last month, and Sunday’s games are the last two in the season series.

The Mets announced that prospect Blade Tidwell would make his major league debut in the first game against St. Louis right-hander Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.68 ERA). Tidwell, a 23-year-old righty, is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Syracuse this season. He has struck out 37 in 27 innings.

In the second game, Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.13) will start for the Cardinals against Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.74), who had been scheduled to start Saturday opposite Fedde. Both Pallante and Megill are righties.

Earlier Saturday, the Cardinals recalled right-hander Michael McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis to add depth to a bullpen that already was taxed because of a doubleheader Wednesday in Cincinnati and a rain delay in Thursday’s game that cut starter Matthew Liberatore’s start short.

McGreevy had been scheduled to start Memphis’ game on Saturday. He is 3-1 with a 4.08 ERA in Memphis last year, and he was 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four games, including three starts, for St. Louis last year.

Reliever Roddery Muñoz was optioned to Memphis to make room for McGreevy.