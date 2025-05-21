How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newcastle United seek a win that would all but guarantee a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League when they close their Premier League slate with a visit from Everton at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

When we say “all but guarantee,” a Newcastle win would give them 69 points and ensure they’d finish the season with at-worst the fourth-best point total. Their +22 goal differential would be at least +23.

WATCH — Newcastle v Everton

Chelsea and Aston Villa could also reach 69 points with Week 38 wins, but the Blues would have to beat Nottingham Forest by three more goals than Newcastle’s margin of victory over Everton. Aston Villa would also have to beat Manchester United by — looks at table — 14 more goals than the Magpies’ winning advantage.

There are some old rivals on the other side, where former Sunderland boss David Moyes and fellow Black Cats export Jordan Pickford will be fueled up to spoil the Magpies’ plans.

Everton will finish 13th on the Premier League table regardless of the outcome, and will not have James Tarkowski and could also be missing Jarrad Branthwaite.

That said, the Magpies may be without leading scorer Alexander Isak in addition to influential midfielder Joelinton and full backs Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Kieran Trippier (thigh), Joelinton (knee), Matt Targett (hamstring), Lewis Hall (foot - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (groin)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Seamus Coleman (thigh), James Tarkowski (thigh), Jesper Lindstrom (groin), Orel Mangala (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)

Newcastle vs Everton prediction

The difference maker here feels likely to be St. James’ Park, which will be buzzing to return to the Champions League and celebrate their League Cup champions on the final home matchday of the season. Newcastle 2-1 Everton.