How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest’s good early start to the Premier League season gets a test from off-balance Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday streaming online via Premier League on Peacock ).

Forest drew at home to Bournemouth, then went away and beat Southampton 1-0 via captain Morgan Gibbs-White, who will hope to build on the Tricky Trees’ four-point season by producing points against his former club.

Wolves, meanwhile, have suffered multiple multi-goal losses to start the Premier League season. They’ll feel a little bit of relief in seeing Forest on the schedule after opening against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Gary O’Neil’s side is still adjusting to life without Pedro Neto and Max Kilman and need to figure out a way to keep things tighter at the back after Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke tore them apart to the tune of six conceded goals in Week 2.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: City Ground

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Nikola Milenkovic impressed on debut for Forest against Southampton, and a better back line could go a long way for Nuno Espirito Santo, who is without Danilo to make the middle of the park a problem for opponents. Chris Wood and the aforementioned Gibbs-White will continue to be big parts of what the Tricky Trees can do in a Premier League game.

OUT: Danilo (ankle)

Wolves focus, team news

Will this season’s Wolves be forced to try and out-score the opposite with Kilman gone? Maybe, but Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha looked bright against Chelsea and will look to do better against lesser opposition.

OUT: Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Nelson Semedo (suspension)

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves prediction

Nuno Espirito Santo won’t know a ton of the men on his former side, but maybe enough to get by? Both teams will expect at least a point here, and maybe we should predict that, too. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves.